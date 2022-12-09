CLEARWATER — Church potlucks, community picnics, all-work celebrations and holiday get-togethers. What could be a better backdrop for a plethora of hearty and scrumptious recipes than the 1950s?
The Clearwater Ladies Aid and Parents Club 1950s Recipe Collection is a book of old-time recipes gathered and made available at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum in Clearwater for $8. The book is not a new collection, but I recently found it when I was in Clearwater for the town’s annual celebration.
I love the history and culture of cookbooks and this one is full of just that.
Dedicated to former Clearwater resident Alice Farris Smith, the book includes recipes from many longtime town members of days gone by. Recipes came from Smith’s daughter, Patsy Hunter, who shared the gems from her mother’s collection. Smith was born March 26, 1915, to Allen and Flossie Murphy Farris. She married Melvin Earl Smith in Grangeville Oct. 17, 1934. They had three children, Lyle, Patsy and Buddy Dean. Buddy died in infancy; however, Lyle and Patsy still live in the area. Smith died in 2006, but is remembered as an avid supporter of her town, as well as an excellent baker and cook.
The book includes recipes from Fada Baker, Elizabeth Smith Brotnov, Myrtle Hobson Brotnov, Naomi Rape Brotnov, Verdene Swineheart Brotnov, Blanche (Lola Murphy) Brown, Katherine Altman Butcher, Marjorie De Moss, Hattie Grace Wicks Farris, Inez Jacks Giles, Ruth Gill, Agnes Schack Gronsten, Marie Young Jacks, Louise Spears Lohrey, Pearl Rideout Lohrey, Gertrude Walker Lynn, Goldie Montgomery Packer, Veta Twogood Rape, Alice Farris Smith, Maggie Smith, Nellie Baldwin Smith, Mrs. J.P. Marian Stoddard Swayne, Betty Lou Tibbets Swineheart, Dorothy Lytle Swineheart, Hazel Lohrey Swinehart, Margaret Marguerite Lynn Ulery, Ida Belle Clute Wilson, Leah Withey Wilson, Nora Gunter Wilson, Nellie Mae McNeil Wright, Rosa Brown York and Ruby Spears Yarbrough.
The cookbook contains such goodies as Veta Rape’s Tomato Soup Cake,Elizabeth Brotnov’s Husbands Cake, Alice Smith’s Glorified Rice, Blanche Brown’s Lindburg Relish and Marie Jacks’ Spanish Steak.
Here’s a recipe from the book that I made. Any changes or choices I made are noted. It should also be mentioned that, when I told my husband, “Oh, you won’t like these; it’s a very old-fashioned recipe,” he reported back to me, “Those are the best I ever ate.” Until the next batch.
Butterscotch Icebox Cookies from Maggie Smith
∙1 cup fat (I used half butter and half bacon grease)
∙2 eggs
∙1 teaspoon baking powder
∙1 cup chopped nuts (I used slivered, toasted almonds)
∙1 teaspoon baking soda
∙2 cups brown sugar
∙1 teaspoon vanilla
∙1/2 teaspoon salt
∙3 cups flour
∙2 tablespoons sour milk (you can make your own sour milk by adding an 1/8th teaspoon of lemon or vinegar to regular milk)
Mix well and shape into rolls (I wrapped in waxed paper). Chill overnight. Cut in thin slices and bake for about 10 minutes (no oven temperature was listed. Baked them at 350 degrees for about 8-9 minutes).
