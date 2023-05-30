Helping others enjoy the ultimate in family fun with zero worries is their specialty. Industrious Family Films tells good stories that are always entertaining and never preachy — reclaiming the art of filmmaking one wholesome movie at a time. Industrious Family also serves as an aid for families by promoting beautiful novels, films, music, fashion, food and customs. For additional information, visit www.industriousfamily.com.Industrious Family Films is seeking acting applications for their next film. Contact them via the website if interested.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.