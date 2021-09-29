GRANGEVILLE — Norco is a family and employee-owned durable medical equipment and industrial supply business specializing in welding, safety, gases and supplies. Norco has a total of 70 locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Idaho.
The Grangeville store is located at 329 West Main Street and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also on-call for oxygen service. Call 208-983-0390 for questions or stop and see Nicci or the store’s three additional employees. See www.norco-unc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.