The rapid rise in housing costs — both rents and home purchases — is exacerbating Idaho’s dearth of affordable housing, making it harder to attract new workers to the state.

A reduction in international migration into Idaho also may affect employers’ efforts to fill jobs. In the era around 2005, when Idaho’s economy also was growing at a feverish pace, a surge of immigrants from Central America helped fill some of the labor gaps, especially in the construction industry.

