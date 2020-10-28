·Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin reported a senior project blood drive will take place the third week in November.
“If you want to know if you’ve had COVID, come give blood, because they test for the antibodies,” he said.
·GEMS Principal Adam Uptmor reported the jog-a-thon and color run were successes and raised more than $10,000. One girl ran 44 laps.
“We had a difficult time finding teams to play in junior high football this year, due to Washington not playing because of COVID, but we were able to pick up some local games,” Uptmor said. “It was different for us because it was eight-man ball, but I’m grateful the kids were able to play.”
·CVES/Elk City School (ECS) principal and district technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez reported, “Students are very happy to be back in school – we can tell because disciplinary incidents are way down,” he said.
He also said the state would like to highlight ECS because of its success with the School Improvement Program.
He added all new CARES fund purchased laptops have gone to certified teachers with good feedback.
·The district audit report was given and will be addressed in a separate article.
