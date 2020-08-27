Additional winners include: Best Ag Retail: CHS Primeland; Best Farming Services: CHS Primeland; Best Financial Services: Potlatch #1 Federal Credit Union; Best Livestock Auction Service: Cottonwood Livestock Auction; Best Animal Behavioral Specialist: McNamee Colt Co.; Best Grooming: Grooming by Sara: Best Veterinary Services: Ferdinand Vet Clinic; Best Building Improvement Services: JC Adkison Tile Stucco and Stone: Best Building Supply Store: Grangeville Builders Supply; Best Electrician: Livewire Electric; Best Equipment Rental: Prairie Equipment Rental; Best Fabrication Services: Advanced Welding; Best Heating / Cooling: Quality Heating; Best in Architecture
Wemhoff Architecture; Best in Contracting and Construction: Bruzas Construction LLC; Best Indoor Maintenance Services: Stark Plumbing; Best Landscaper: Ewing Grounds-Keeping; Best Outdoor Maintenance Services: Ewing Grounds Keeping; Best Storage Facility: Adkison Mini Storage; Best Utility Company: Avista; Best Well Driller
Stuivenga Vessey; Best Childcare: Bright Beginnings; Best Preschool/Youth Enrichment: Noah’s Ark Preschool; Best School: Prairie Elementary School; Best Broadcasted Music; Retro Radio: Best For A Night Out: Jumpeez Inflatables;
Best For Art & History: Monastery of St. Gertrude; Best AG Auto Service & Maintenance: Hells Canyon Diesel; Best ATV/UTV/ Recreational Sales: Bud’s Powersports; Best Auto Service & Repair: Tire Guy; Best Parts Store: Partsway;
Best Place to Fuel-Up: Jacobs Oil; Best Tire Sales & Services: Les Schwab Tire Center; Best Towing and Rescue Company: Frank’s Towing & Recovery; Most Trusted Auto Dealer: Lucky Star Auto Sales; Best Burgers: Jungle Gym’s; Best Coffee: Sunrise Espresso; Best Grocer: Cash & Carry; Best Pizza: Jungle Gym’s; Best Place to Eat:
Shiznits Trailer; Best Correctional Institution: North Idaho Correctional Institution; Best Emergency Services: Grangeville EMT Association; Best Alternative Care: Haug Chiropractic; Best Beauty Services: Signature Salon;
Best Fitness Center: The Gym; Best Counseling Services: Camas Professional Counseling; Best Hospital: St. Mary’s Hospital; Best in Dental Care: Mountain View Dentistry; Best In-home Care: Right At Home Care; Best Pharmacy:
Irwin Drug Inc.; Best Physical Therapy: Syringa Hospital & Clinics; Best Pregnancy Resources: Hope Center; Best Vision/Eye Care: Camas Prairie Eye Clinic; Best In Law Enforcement: Doug Ulmer; Best Local Official: Grangeville Mayor Wes Lester; Best Nurse: Ellen Aiken; Best Physician: Dr. Bruner; Best Salesman: Nate Facey; Best Veterinarian: Ferdinand Vet Clinic; Best Waitress: Michelle Woods; Favorite Idaho County Character: Shauna Simonsen; Best Adventure Company: Killgore Adventures; Best Adventure Spot : Nez Perce National Forest;
Best Annual Event: Grangeville Border Days; Best Place to Stay: Super 8; Best Town in Idaho County: Grangeville;
Best Mortgage Lender: Summit Funding-Shandra Madden; Best Real Estate Directory: North Central Idaho Real Estate Guide; Best Realtor: Cody Edwards-Professional Realty; Best Realty Services: C&R Home Inspections;
Best Title Company: Idaho County Title Co.; Best Auction Service: Gobidtoday; Best Computer & Tech Solutions:
Personal Computer Repair; Best Design Services: Backroads Graphics; Best Financial Institution: P1FCU; Best Financial Services: Joe Forsmann & Assoc.; Best Florist: Leanne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center; Best Insurance Agency: Camas Prairie Insurance; Best Internet Service Provider: Airbridge Broadband; Best Laundry/Dry Cleaning: Aloha Laundry; Best Nursery: Green Acres Nursery; Best Technology Retail: Inland Cellular; Best Trucking Service:
Steve Fogleman Trucking; Most Interesting Place to Shop: B&B Bargain.
*Note: All who advertise in the annual Get Acquainted special section are automatically entered in the “Best Of Idaho County” contest; however, no purchase is necessary to be a part of the contest. Businesses. Organizations and individuals may be nominated by friends, family, customers or co-workers, as well.
