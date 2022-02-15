RIGGINS — It took a village to pull off a spectacular play at Salmon River High School.
Nearly 50 people — including student and adults actors, directors, crew and volunteers — came together from the community to present the play Alice @ Wonderland Saturday, Feb. 12 at Salmon River High School.
The play, which included a dinner theater presentation, as well as a matinee, was presented by the Salmon River Fine Arts Club, and included students ages 5-17. It was directed by Andrea Woodfin-Hale, who also ended up playing Alice when student actor Raydin Hayes became ill, and was assisted by Liz Galli and Taylie Hopkins.
“This has been a long work in the process,” said Hale, explaining they started planning the play right before the COVID pandemic hit. “We really could not have done this without the help of this wonderful community.”
The play was written by Jonathan Yukich and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. Stage crew included Sam Fitzgibbon, Corissa Ogden and Remy Gaddis. Hair and makeup was by Lynnette Branstetter, Tracey Bird Myers, Lindy Smither, Karen Akins and Brittany Priddy. Student servers for the tea/dinner theater were Anthony Parado, Lucy Smither, Evan Oldson, Raney Walters, Rylee Walters and Remy Gaddis. The Jabberwocky costume was made by Lori Daniel. ASK ladies who assisted were Rhonda Damon, Teresa Mignerey, Julie Hofflander and Vera Barham
Cast was as follows: Alice-Raydin Hayes (subbed in by Andrea Woodfin-Hale); White Rabbit-Taylor Ewing; Queen of Hearts-Audrey Tucker; Caterpillar-Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt; Frog Newsie-Sierra Rainwater; Fish Newsie-Kylie Priddy; Chesire Cats-Kennedy Wilson and Maggie Myers; Mad Hatter-Steevie Herzig; March Hare-Boden Akins; Dormouse-Christian Pigg; Tweedledee-Theresa Ledgerwood; Tweedledum-Poppy Harper; Humpty Dumpty-Payette Walkington; King of Hearts-Jaxon Verbeck; Door 1-Hayes Pratt; Door 2-Ivy Harper; Door 3-Everlee Akins; Tiny Door-Jayden Verbeck; Queens Guard 1-Kalea Chapman; Queen’s Guard 2-Maralyn VanBUren; Lily-LillyLew Critzer; Rose-Gentry Walkington; Violet-Lillian Galli; Daisy-Sasha Olson; and Tiger Lily-Evelyn Galli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.