COTTONWOOD – Almost Ranch sells fullblood, pureblood and percentage Boer goats. Semen for breeding is also for sale.
Full bred and purebred does, commercial does and wethers for market stock are also available, as well as goats suitable for 4-H and showing.
Meat is for sale by the whole or half goat, and in 2021, USDA individually packaged meat will be available.
To discover more, go to Almosta Ranch AMR Boer Goats on Facebook, log onto www.amrboergoats.com, e-mail almostaranch2017@gmail.com, or call 208-305-1740.
