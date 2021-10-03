CRAIGMONT — The quality and desirability of the alpaca fiber depends on where is comes from on the animal, as well as that particular animal and what they traditionally grow,” Sweet Pines Alpacas owner Carol Vernay explained.
“The back (or the ‘blanket’) and belly, that’s the best fiber for specialty yarns,” Brandy Henson, Alpaca Harmony, explained. “Leg and neck fiber is a bit more sturdy, or course, and is often used in rugs.”
Female alpacas on the ranch typically have their cria (babies) in the summertime. Gestation is 11 months.
“A typical baby will weigh about 16 pounds,” Carol said.
Brandy explained a grown female is about 140 pounds, while males may be 160-180 pounds.
Carol is present for all the births and has only required help when there have been breech deliveries.
“Normally, the mothers are very good and instinctively just do what they need to do,” she said.
Cria will nurse up to about four months, then are weaned. The families make sure all alpacas on their ranch are able to be handled prior to being sold.
“We leave them alone as much as possible when they are babies, so they imprint on and bond with their mothers,” Carol explained.
“But we also need to be able to handle them easily for ‘spa days’ — topknot and toenail trimming — and miscellaneous husbandry and shearing, so we build that rapport when we feed, water and take care of them,” Brandy said. “And just by being in close proximity with them, they learn not to be skittish around us.”
