O’Hara route:

From the Selway Road, take O’Hara Road (FSR 651) to FSR 1129, to FSR 286 to Kooskia.

Swiftwater route:

From the Selway Road, take Swiftwater Road (FSR 470) to FSR 653 to FSR 286 to Kooskia.

