IDAHO COUNTY — There they are, those helpful teens in the green shirts and khakis — they’re at the heart of what keeps the fair running smoothly. They’re the Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors.
The brainchild of former University of Idaho extension agent, Mary Schmidt, the Idaho County Ambassadors made their debut in 1997.
Twenty-six years later, Idaho County 4-H Program Director, Jill Bruegeman, said she feels the Ambassador program gives the older 4-H kids more responsibility and an opportunity for them to expand their leadership role.
“The Ambassadors have always been looked up to by the younger members, so they are essential role models not only in their club, but also at all 4-H events and the fair,” she stated. The Ambassadors are in charge of teaching club roles at the annual Club Officer Training Day, ribbon recording at the spring show and fair, announcing at 4-H events, and helping out at day camps.
This year’s members are Autum Martinez (Clearwater Valley High School), Chloe Rowland (Prairie High School), Rachel Sonnen (St. John Bosco Academy), Dylan Klapprich (Prairie High School) and Kieran Gallagher (Grangeville High School).
Those who are Ambassadors must maintain membership in their chosen club(s), be a sophomore through senior in high school (public, private or home-schooled), and have been a member of 4-H for at least four years. They go through an application and interview process, and up to 10 students are chosen each year. For details, call Bruegeman at 208-983-2667.
