RIGGINS — The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 held its regular monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 13. Two new members, Karen Lynn Sawyer and Gene Todd joined the ranks; Joey Jaramillo attended as a member of the sons of the Legion. Election of officers was conducted; Post Commander Matt Shoemaker, Post Vice Commander Matt Partridge, Post Finance Officer Brady Clay, Post Adjutant Arnold Hall, and Post Chaplain Dan Cook. The Post is still looking for junior class boys and girls to attend Boys State and Girls State. Travel expenses were discussed and will be voted on March 13. For information and questions, contact Arnold Hall at 208-761-0035. All veterans are invited to attend and join the American Legion.

