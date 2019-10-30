When asked what he would choose as the theme song to a movie about his life, Andrew’s answer was Bobby Roode’s titantron intro, "Glorious". After a little YouTube research, well, the visual was complete. Andrew, the sports and outdoors editor for The Idaho County Free Press, will wax poetic on, well, just about anything, lists "plain" and "true" as the "best words", and refuses to divulge his nickname. Somehow "Glorious" seems apropos.