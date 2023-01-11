Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) is a private, 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of “together we enhance the lives of animals in need,” and the vision of all animals having a safe and secure home.

To donate to ARF: PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530; email ARF.Grangeville@gmail.com. Find ARF on Facebook (separate organization and adoption pages) and go to www.ARFGrangeville.org for details.

To inquire about foster, abandoned or lost animals, or spay and neuter vouchers for low-income, seniors and veterans, contact Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226.

For details on Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) clinics for feral and stray cats, contact Dorene at 208-451-0091.

Join the ARF mailing list on the website; e-mail ARF to volunteer for the organization.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments