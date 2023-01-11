Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF) is a private, 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of “together we enhance the lives of animals in need,” and the vision of all animals having a safe and secure home.
To donate to ARF: PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530; email ARF.Grangeville@gmail.com. Find ARF on Facebook (separate organization and adoption pages) and go to www.ARFGrangeville.org for details.
To inquire about foster, abandoned or lost animals, or spay and neuter vouchers for low-income, seniors and veterans, contact Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226.
For details on Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) clinics for feral and stray cats, contact Dorene at 208-451-0091.
Join the ARF mailing list on the website; e-mail ARF to volunteer for the organization.
