$84 Bill Credit donated by ICL&P – Kari Holman

$84 Bill Credit donated by ICL&P – Rhonda Wemhoff

1. Microwaveable Bowl Set & Instant Read Thermometer (donated by General Pacific) – Joe Kuther

2. 25’ Heavy Duty Extension Cord 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Lyle & Susanne Smith

3. Fleece Throw Blanket & set of mugs (donated by ICL&P & Ruralite) – Kathy Terhaar

4. Double Travel Hammock & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Virgil & Donna Wassmuth

5. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Richard & Linda Spooner

6. $50 Visa Card (donated by NWPPA) – Matthew & Sarah Warren

7. Fit & Fresh Lunch Tote & Brumate Slim Can Insulator (donated by ICL&P) – Betty Campbell

8. Backpack & Work Light with Speaker (donated by NISC & ICL&P) – Ron & Cheryl Treser

9. Fleece Throw Blanket & set of mugs (donated by ICL&P & Ruralite) – Melva Maddalena

10. Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by General Pacific & ICL&P) – Susan Jones

11. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Cliff & Paula McCulley

12. Duracell Lantern 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P & General Pacific) – Jack Heiermann

13. Backpack & Work Light with Speaker (donated by ICL&P & NISC) – Clearwater Water

14. 25’ Heavy Duty Extension Cord 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Gerald & Judith Scholten

15. Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven (donated by ICL&P) – Gerald & Melodie Lucas

16. $50 Visa card (donated by NWPPA) – Dale & Kathleen Cooper

17. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Phillip & Ruth Reed

18. Cabela’s Table Top Grill (donated by Border States) – Joinnne Gordon

Grand prize: Gas Grill (donated by Propane Equipment & Supply) – James Gribble

Grand prize: $500 Power Bill Credit (donated by ICL&P) – Clearwater Water

