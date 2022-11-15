$84 Bill Credit donated by ICL&P – Kari Holman
$84 Bill Credit donated by ICL&P – Rhonda Wemhoff
1. Microwaveable Bowl Set & Instant Read Thermometer (donated by General Pacific) – Joe Kuther
2. 25’ Heavy Duty Extension Cord 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Lyle & Susanne Smith
3. Fleece Throw Blanket & set of mugs (donated by ICL&P & Ruralite) – Kathy Terhaar
4. Double Travel Hammock & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Virgil & Donna Wassmuth
5. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Richard & Linda Spooner
6. $50 Visa Card (donated by NWPPA) – Matthew & Sarah Warren
7. Fit & Fresh Lunch Tote & Brumate Slim Can Insulator (donated by ICL&P) – Betty Campbell
8. Backpack & Work Light with Speaker (donated by NISC & ICL&P) – Ron & Cheryl Treser
9. Fleece Throw Blanket & set of mugs (donated by ICL&P & Ruralite) – Melva Maddalena
10. Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by General Pacific & ICL&P) – Susan Jones
11. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Cliff & Paula McCulley
12. Duracell Lantern 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P & General Pacific) – Jack Heiermann
13. Backpack & Work Light with Speaker (donated by ICL&P & NISC) – Clearwater Water
14. 25’ Heavy Duty Extension Cord 2-pack & LED Smart Light Bulbs (donated by ICL&P) – Gerald & Judith Scholten
15. Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven (donated by ICL&P) – Gerald & Melodie Lucas
16. $50 Visa card (donated by NWPPA) – Dale & Kathleen Cooper
17. 3 Panel LED Garage Light (donated by ICL&P) – Phillip & Ruth Reed
18. Cabela’s Table Top Grill (donated by Border States) – Joinnne Gordon
Grand prize: Gas Grill (donated by Propane Equipment & Supply) – James Gribble
Grand prize: $500 Power Bill Credit (donated by ICL&P) – Clearwater Water
