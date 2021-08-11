Answers are:
1 - Lukes Gulch.
2 - 1886.
3 - 21 lots, each having eight plots. A few, however, have up to 11.
4 - Florence 1864-1868, Warren (Washington) 1860-1875, and Mt Idaho 1875-1902.
5 - China Point is about 6,000 feet above sea level, located on the divide between the Middle Fork and South Fork rivers.
6 - A Nez Perce Indian woman who had befriended white settlers.
7 - 1920.
8 - White Bird and Grangeville.
9 - A two-lane road, 21 miles long, 16 feet wide, with a dozen switchbacks. Long trucks had to navigate the switchbacks backing up.
