Answers are:

1 - Lukes Gulch.

2 - 1886.

3 - 21 lots, each having eight plots. A few, however, have up to 11.

4 - Florence 1864-1868, Warren (Washington) 1860-1875, and Mt Idaho 1875-1902.

5 - China Point is about 6,000 feet above sea level, located on the divide between the Middle Fork and South Fork rivers.

6 - A Nez Perce Indian woman who had befriended white settlers.

7 - 1920.

8 - White Bird and Grangeville.

9 - A two-lane road, 21 miles long, 16 feet wide, with a dozen switchbacks. Long trucks had to navigate the switchbacks backing up.

