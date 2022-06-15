LONDON — SoundOut recently revealed the leading sonic logos for 2022, which it has named the year of the Sonic Boom due to the growing strategic focus on audio assets. These sonic logos rank as the most effective thanks to a combination of appeal, perceived brand value, personality match and brand recognition.

The most effective sonic logo of 2022 is Arby’s, followed by Goldfish and Farmers — with all three capitalizing on the subconscious power of music to engage with their consumers.

In the top 10 and their overall scores are: Arby’s, 80%; Goldfish, 78%; Farmers, 78%; Chili’s, 76%; Hot Pockets, 75%; The General, 74%; State Farm, 73%; Red Robin, 72%; Netflix, 72%; and O’Reilly, 72%.

