RIGGINS – ASK Basketball Camp, June 12-15: K-1st grade is 9-10 a.m.; 2nd-4th grade is 10 a.m.-noon; 5th-8th grade is noon-2 p.m. ASK Outdoor Camp is June 19-22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., daily, all ages. ASK Volleyball Camp is June 26-29: 1st-4th grade is 9-10 a.m.; 5th-8th grade is 9 a.m.-noon. ASK Football Camp is July 6 and 7. Summer Family Night, Dinner and Activity is at 6 p.m. on July 12. Contact ASK at 208-628-2770 for information. All students are welcome, enrolled, homeschooled or visiting family or friends.

