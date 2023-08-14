COTTONWOOD — Get ready to rock, roll, sing and dance! The B-Sides will offer Friday night entertainment at the fair. This is set for 7 p.m. at the new gazebo area.
The B-Sides play a wide variety of hits from across the decades and across genres. They specialize in classic Rock ‘n Roll, Soul, Motown, Blues, and even a touch of country.
The B-Sides cover artists ranging all the way from Marty Robbins to Gnarls Barkley, including The Beatles, Everly Brothers, CCR, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, BB King, Johnny Cash, The Who, Sam Smith, Brooks and Dunn and more.
So, sit back and enjoy some good vibes, or get up and dance. Your choice!
