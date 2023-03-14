COTTONWOOD — Garry Bush will present “What Ever Happened to the Baby of the Lewis and Clark Expedition” on Thursday, March 30, 4 p.m., at the St. Gertrude Museum. In this hands-on historical presentation, Bush will talk about Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, the child of Sacagawea and Lewis and Clark explorer Toussaint Charbonneau.

