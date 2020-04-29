Douglas T. Giddings

Four-year college degree; married 42 years with five children, 15 grandchildren

Law enforcement career for entire adult life including, jail, patrol, investigations, and police administration

Doug Ulmer

Graduated Kamiah High School, College of Southern Idaho Law Enforcement Program; he and wife, Tina (Mader), have three children: Garhett, Kyndahl, Madison

Lieutenant with Idaho County Sheriff's Office; 33 years’ experience (31 with Idaho County); worked in jail, patrol, supervisor of patrol and detectives; Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certificates: basic, intermediate, advanced; has accumulated 1496 POST hours; NAUI scuba diving instructor, search and Rescue dive instructor.

