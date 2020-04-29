Douglas T. Giddings
Four-year college degree; married 42 years with five children, 15 grandchildren
Law enforcement career for entire adult life including, jail, patrol, investigations, and police administration
Doug Ulmer
Graduated Kamiah High School, College of Southern Idaho Law Enforcement Program; he and wife, Tina (Mader), have three children: Garhett, Kyndahl, Madison
Lieutenant with Idaho County Sheriff's Office; 33 years’ experience (31 with Idaho County); worked in jail, patrol, supervisor of patrol and detectives; Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certificates: basic, intermediate, advanced; has accumulated 1496 POST hours; NAUI scuba diving instructor, search and Rescue dive instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.