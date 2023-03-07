GRANGEVILLE — Breakfast and dinner benefits for former Grangeville resident Marissa Barela (Fogleman) are set for Saturday, March 18, 7 to 10 a.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. (live dessert auction at 7 p.m.), at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C Street in Grangeville.

Marissa was involved in a head-on collision Feb. 17. She was life-flighted to Eugene, Ore., where she had to have brain and pelvis surgeries. She is also pregnant and has a young child at home. All proceeds will go toward her medical, therapy and living expenses.

To donate contact Misti Fogleman at 208-507-0275; Jodi Fogleman at 208-983-5837; or Amy Farris at 208-507-0487.

