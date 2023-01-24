SRHS basketball season is in full swing. Home games are being held in New Meadows due to our damaged gym floor at SRHS, and we do thank New Meadows School for sharing their gym with us. Home games as scheduled now (subject to change): Jan. 27 with Council, girls at 3 p.m., boys at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, with Garden Valley, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Away games scheduled: Feb. 3, at Horseshoe Bend, boys at 6 p.m. Girls District Tournament Feb. 2/2-3/11; Boys District Tournament 2/13-2/25; Girls State 2/16-2/18; Boys State 3/2-2/4.

Home JR High games (subject to change): Jan. 26, Tri-Valley, at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 27, Meadows Valley, at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 1, Cascade, at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, Council, at 6:30 p.m. Away games: Feb. 28, Cascade, at 4:30 p.m.; March 1, Tri-Valley, at 4:30 p.m.; March 8, Meadows Valley, at 4:30 p.m. Check the school district schedule for dates and places.

