ELK CITY — The Beer and Wine Tasting event is Friday, May 12, starting at 5 p.m. at the cafe below the Elk City Hotel. There will be samples of wines and beers, awesome hors d’oeuvres, coffee and gourmet desserts, a silent auction, and pick-n-pay books; it’s a great evening. This is the only fundraiser of the year to benefit our community library.

