RIGGINS —Tesslynn Beeson of Grangeville will represent Riggins Rodeo as its queen for 2023.
The 16-year-old daughter of Chad and Brady Beeson is a junior at Grangeville High School. In 2020, she served as the Triple Bar Drill Team Queen.
“My favorite part of queening has been learning about responsibility and time management and seeing all the little girls’ faces light up during the parades I attended,” Beeson smiled.
