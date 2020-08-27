Best of Idaho County’s Best Business Owner may be no surprise to the community or the many employees who work for him. Ryan Uhlenkott, of Cottonwood, provides a large number of employment opportunities across the Camas Prairie.
Uhlenkott owns Advanced Welding and Steel in Grangeville, Brute Steel (steel fabrication/warehouse) in Cottonwood, Point S “The Tire Guy” stores in both Cottonwood and Grangeville, and The Habit coffee shop in Cottonwood.
Advanced Welding and Steel
Advanced Welding and Steel was founded in 1998 in the back of a pickup truck with a welder mounted on it and a pop-up tent. Uhlenkott started the business so he could be his own boss and have a positive impact on the world, he said.
AWS is now the largest fabrication shop in Idaho and one of the largest in the largest in the Northwest,
Uhlenkott’s philosophy includes the mantras always hustle; be proactive, not reactive; and without adversity, there is no growth.
The company built on its current 30-acre plot on U.S. Highway 95 in Grangeville in 2008. Now, the business employs 70-plus people. To help with employment opportunities and using the employees’ time most efficiently, the company has invested in CNC equipment and technology that helps reduce some of the man hours. To help with community awareness, a “Steel Days” open house has been implemented and offers a tour and explanations of the business.
To help educate and grow local workers, AWS has offered 10-week welding classes through Lewis-Clark State College at no cost to participants. These applicants are interviewed and hand-chosen for the program, knowing a job will be available at the end. Participants are also paid a wage while attending classes.
“It’s kind of a way to grow our own, at no cost to the person taking the classes,” Uhlenkott said.
The business is about 50 percent welding but also offers a variety of other positions including those in the office, drafting, estimating, business managers, shipping, CNC operations, painting and forklift driving.
The majority of AWS’s business is in Washington and Oregon, but they have also had work throughout Idaho and in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Montana, Utah, Texas and Guam, with schools, hospitals, manufacturing plants and warehouses being among the largest clients.
“We ship an average of about 15 million pounds of steel a year,” Uhlenkott said, adding he appreciates his entire team for their dedication and hard work.
In 2018, AWS was named as the “Small Business of the Month” for February by U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and was recognized in the Congressional Record of the Senate.
“Growing from a 6,000 square-foot shop in 2003 to the current state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot shop, Advanced Welding and Steel is a great example of the determined entrepreneurial spirit found all across Idaho,” said Chairman Risch. “Ryan Uhlenkott's company provides an excellent product with exceptional commitment to their customers, and they make a sizable impact in the local and national fabricating industry. I would like to be the first to congratulate Ryan and his team on this well-deserved recognition.”
In 2017, AWS was recognized in the Modern Steel Construction edition for their outstanding work as the prime fabricator for the new student center at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.
Uhlenkott said the company is committed to excellence in their craft and also to the sustainable use of their products, as more than 90 percent of the steel they work with has been recycled, adding to the overwhelmingly positive impact they bring to local Idaho communities.
Advanced Welding and Steel is located at 257 U.S. Highway 95 N, Grangeville; call 208-983-7608.
Point S Tire & Auto Service “The Tire Guy”
Uhlenkott purchased Nuxoll Shell in Cottonwood and the business became The Tire Guy in 2016. In 2020, Uhlenkott opened a second store in Grangeville.
“The reason for the expansion was to make our services more convenient for customers of the surrounding area,” manager Dan Lustig said. “Now we can be more inclusive to communities like Elk City, Kooskia, Clearwater, Kamiah and White Bird.”
Lustig explained the business is unique to the area because of the care owners Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott give to their employees.
“Their main goal is to help grow the community and enable more employment,” he said. “They put effort into trying to help their employees, and then the employees naturally want to help customers as quickly and honestly as possible.”
In Grangeville, The Tire Guy is available at 614 Pine Street, 208-983-1925. The Cottonwood location is 501 Main Street in Cottonwood, 208-962-3241.
The Habit
In 2017, the Uhlenkotts opened The Habit at 406 King Street in Cottonwood. A remodeling of the space next to Riener’s Grocery allowed for a spacious area for meetings, homework, relaxing, visiting and, of course, enjoying beverages. WiFi is also available on-site.
The Habit offers a wide variety of coffees, teas, Italian sodas and other beverages. In addition, a variety of food items are also available. Call 208-507-2745.
