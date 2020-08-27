GRANGEVILLE – When Alison Stahl opened Sunrise Espresso three years ago, she was expecting a quiet little one-woman show.
“I was so wrong,” she laughed.
The business has grown so much she and her husband, Craig, are adding a storage shop this fall and are planning to construct a permanent building next spring.
Stahl was born in New York and moved to Idaho as a child. She spent years in Salmon where she ranched and worked on a fire crew, and where she was also a barista.
“I love coffee and I learned so much those four years in Salmon,” she said.
She had hoped to purchase that business at the time, but, as life has a way of doing to people, plans changed.
“I have family here, and we love the outdoors – fishing, hunting, camping – so we decided to move here,” she explained.
The coffee shop dream didn’t die with their move, and, after looking all over for the right real estate, they settled on their current location at 914 West Main Street, just off U.S. Highway 95, behind P1FCU and across from Zip Trip.
“Turns out, this is the perfect location,” Stahl said. “It’s visible from just about everywhere.”
However, the good news of Sunrise Espresso’s popularity was also its bad news: they have outgrown the small portable building originally placed on the property.
Enter the husband.
“Craig is great – he designs, he builds, he works. And, though it may not be his favorite part, he can make a mean frappe, too, when the need arises,” Stahl laughed.
The new, larger permanent structure will be built starting at the end of the current structure, so the drive-through shop will not close for business during construction.
“And I am really excited for the storage shop to get finished, because that will mean less trips home during the day,” she said. The new shop will have refrigeration and a space for all the coffee shop supplies.
Currently, Stahl may have to run home at least twice during the day as product sells out.
“A new facility, back from the road a bit, will also allow for more traffic to get in off the street,” she said, acknowledging that some days lines can be rather long.
She has hopes to move the current shop to another location.
“I don’t know where yet, but we’ll figure that out,” she smiled.
On the busiest of days, the little drive-through may see up to 160 transactions, which includes food orders and gift certificates as well as the regular coffee and drink customers.
Stahl said she feels a huge reason for the success of Sunrise is the customer service.
“I have a wonderful crew who I love and trust,” she emphasized. “And we make an effort to become invested in the lives of our customers. They really all become my family.”
“I may not always remember a first name, but I remember a drink, and I remember what a person is going through,” she said.
Admittedly, Stahl said, she has a “picky palette,” – it took her a full year to find the perfect coffee for the shop – and that has made her care about what customers think and want.
She makes the food for the shop, as well, and often sells out of her specialties – biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos and seasoned bagels with homemade flavored cream cheeses.
“We have had people from all over the United States, as far as from New York, and even the world,” she said. Travelers from Australia who stopped by sent her a message before they left the country and let her know “Sunrise Espresso was the best coffee we had in the U.S.”
“You remember those things and it’s nice to here,” she said, but where she sets her barometer for how the coffee house is really doing is within in her own community.
“I love the locals who have been so supportive – my community, the people who I see every day – and sometimes even two or three times in a day!” she laughed. “I appreciate their support and patronage so much.”
Stahl said she has always been a people person and thoroughly enjoys the one-on-one contact and the challenge to make a person smile or have a better day.
“It’s an honor to help start someone’s day in a positive way,” she smiled.
It will take a very early riser to catch Stahl off guard. Her day starts by 4 a.m. and, although the shop does not open until 6:30 a.m., there are oftentimes people waiting much earlier than that.
Throughput the day, the public is greeted with a smile and a personalized drink.
“I love this,” she said. “It’s what I wanted to do, and here I am doing it.”
Stop by Sunrise Espresso at 914 West Main Street; call 208-507-3765; find them on Facebook; e-mail sunriseespresso@yahoo.com. Due to COVID-19, Sunrise is currently open six days a week, closed Sundays. In the future, the shop will be open seven days a week.
