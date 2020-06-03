RIGGINS – The Big Water Bailout is set for June 5-7 and 12-14. This is to encourage residents and tourists alike to book with river companies now.
Saturday, June 6, 6-8 p.m., in the parking lot next to Two Rivers, enjoy live music by Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats. BYO chairs and non-alcoholic drinks. Park at Riggins Community Church. See the Idaho Banana Company Facebook page for details.
