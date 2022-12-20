GRANGEVILLE — At the start of the Dec. 13 meeting, the Syringa board voted, following a motion by vice-chair Jerry Zumalt, to go into executive session to discuss the agenda item “Blue Ocean Strategy Proposal.”
A blue ocean strategy for healthcare is about eliminating waste and removing what is unnecessary or not required for a healthcare interaction.
Online resources state, “simply put, a healthcare blue ocean marketing strategy is one where you define a market and dominate.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.