GRANGEVILLE — At the start of the Dec. 13 meeting, the Syringa board voted, following a motion by vice-chair Jerry Zumalt, to go into executive session to discuss the agenda item “Blue Ocean Strategy Proposal.”

A blue ocean strategy for healthcare is about eliminating waste and removing what is unnecessary or not required for a healthcare interaction.

Online resources state, “simply put, a healthcare blue ocean marketing strategy is one where you define a market and dominate.”

