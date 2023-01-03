Current Grangeville Senior Center board members are the following:

Lyman Gilmore, president; Gary Crea, 1st vice president; Sally Walker, treasurer; Shireene Hale, secretary; board members with terms expiring in January 2024: John Purdy, Ken Hoogland, Molly Mizer, and EG Akins; and board members with terms expiring in January 2023: Esther Nelson, Barbara Henderson, Shirley Crane, and Alta Clark.

Donations to the Grangeville Senior Center can be sent to P.O. Box 446, Grangeville ID 83530. Call 208-983-2033. The center is located at 130 Grangeville Truck Route.

