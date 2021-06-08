110th Annual Grangeville Border Days

Thursday, July 1
Rodeo, Pink Out the Stands!
Family Night, 6 p.m.
Parents and minor children - $40 for the whole family!
Alcohol-free seating available. Triple Bar Drill Team performance at intermission.
Cancer Awareness Night: Every dollar donated goes to the Grangeville Eagles who help local persons with cancer. Wear pink! Admission - $15; younger than 12 - $5; younger than 6 – free.
Friday, July 2
Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge
Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.
Main Street
Rodeo Slack, 10 a.m., $5 admission
Welcome Home & Recognition Day Open House
Noon to 6 p.m. – Free lunch for veterans
at the Idaho County Veterans Center
Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”
Main Street
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pioneer Park
Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball doubleheader
at GHS, against Sandpoint, 3 and 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge
Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.
Main Street
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pioneer Park
Queen’s Luncheon, 11 a.m.
Eagles Hall, C Street
Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball doubleheader
at GHS, against Homedale, 1 and 3 p.m.
Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”
Main Street
GHS All-Class Reunion
at the Gun Club, following the parade. Concessions available.
Street Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight
on Main Street (west side of The Trails)
Band Vintage Youth
Sunday, July 4
Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge
Firecracker Fun Run, 8 a.m.
Forms at veterans center; check in at Umpqua Bank
Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Les Schwab Tire Center
Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.
Main Street
Grangeville Lions Kiddies Parade, 11 a.m.
Meet on the courthouse lawn
Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”
Main Street
Fireworks, 10 p.m.
GHS football field, presented by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Donations welcome.
