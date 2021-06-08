You have permission to edit this article.
110th Annual Grangeville Border Days

Welcome to the 110th Annual Grangeville Border Days

Thursday, July 1

Rodeo, Pink Out the Stands!

Family Night, 6 p.m.

Parents and minor children - $40 for the whole family!

Alcohol-free seating available. Triple Bar Drill Team performance at intermission.

Cancer Awareness Night: Every dollar donated goes to the Grangeville Eagles who help local persons with cancer. Wear pink! Admission - $15; younger than 12 - $5; younger than 6 – free.

Friday, July 2

Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge

Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.

Main Street

Rodeo Slack, 10 a.m., $5 admission

Welcome Home & Recognition Day Open House

Noon to 6 p.m. – Free lunch for veterans

at the Idaho County Veterans Center

Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”

Main Street

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pioneer Park

Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball doubleheader

at GHS, against Sandpoint, 3 and 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge

Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.

Main Street

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Park

Queen’s Luncheon, 11 a.m.

Eagles Hall, C Street

Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball doubleheader

at GHS, against Homedale, 1 and 3 p.m.

Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”

Main Street

GHS All-Class Reunion

at the Gun Club, following the parade. Concessions available.

Street Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight

on Main Street (west side of The Trails)

Band Vintage Youth

Sunday, July 4

Cowboy Breakfast 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. @ Masonic Lodge

Firecracker Fun Run, 8 a.m.

Forms at veterans center; check in at Umpqua Bank

Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Les Schwab Tire Center

Street Sports and Super Egg Toss @ 9 a.m.

Main Street

Grangeville Lions Kiddies Parade, 11 a.m.

Meet on the courthouse lawn

Parade @ 2 p.m. “Hats Off to America”

Main Street

Fireworks, 10 p.m.

GHS football field, presented by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Donations welcome.

