July 1-3
Bareback riding: 1, Brody Smith 81; 2, Tyler Smith 77; 3, Payton Wright 75; 4, Aaron Buckley 72.
Tie down roping: 1, Chase Joyce 8.4; 2, Shane Erickson 8.6; 3, Hunter McClain 9.3; 4t, Justin Parke 9.8; 4t, Tommy Jack Rose 9.8; 6, Matt Nauman 10.7.
Saddle bronc: 1, Noah Jones 78; 2t, Hayden Hall 75; 2t, Cody Faulkner 75; 2t, Luke McKay 75; 2t, Ryan Verling 75; 6, Mike Reed 66.
Breakaway roping: 1t, Lindsey Felton 2.0; 1t, Katie McFarlane 2.0; 3, Quincy Pendergrass 2.3; 4, Candida Eldridge 2.4; 5, Eryn Maddock 2.7; 6, Paige Portenier 2.8; 7t, Taylor Eller 3.0; 7t, Brynn Lehrman 3.0; 7t, Kallie Foust 3.0.
Ranch bronc: 1t, Caden McCarthy 76; 1t, Gabe McKay 76; 3, Cody McCarthy 70.
Steer wrestling: 1, Bodee Foster 5.9; 2, Traver Johnson 8.2; 3, Bryce Harrison 8.3; 4, Colin Wolfe 9.2; 5, Brandon White 10.8.
Team roping: 1, Dillon Holyfield/Breck Ward 5.5; 2, Jared McFarlane/Taylor Duby 5.8; 3t, Indigo Sappington/Brady White 5.9; 3t, Matt Azevado/Scott McCulloch 5.9; 5, Jared Thompson/Paul Dunn 6.2; 6, Benjamin Eels/Trenton Milburn 6.7.
Barrel racing: 1, Cambria Estep 17.613; 2, Acee Lucero 17.820; 3, Taylor Eller 18.155; 4, Cora Walker 18.328; 5, Kimberly Williams 18.350; 6, Maddie Hall 18.511; 7, Whitley Sharp 18.530; 8, Rosie Milburn 18.634.
Bull riding: 1, Mossy Waite 84.
Novice bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding: No qualified rides.
Local team roping: 1, Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher 11.5; 2, Katie Marek/Bill Marek 13.9; 3, Austin Brannan/Nathan Duckworth 16.6.
Local barrels: 1, Laramie Richardson (Ferdinand) 19.592; 2, Macy Morrow (Harpster) 20.144; 3, Cressis Holes 20.251; 4, Brooklyn Auker (Winchester) 20.37. 5, Audry Winkles (Grangeville) 20.655; 6, Caryss Barger (Grangeville) 20.700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.