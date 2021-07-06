MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — As reported last week, the MVSD board voted 5-0 to accept the 2021-22 $12.7 million budget, but also voted against holding a $2.2 million levy in August as planned, following the failure of the $3.1 million May levy.

The decision came on the heels of the trustees discussing the ramifications of two failed levies and what another possible failure would mean to the morale of staff and students.

“I believe the right thing to do is to not run a levy right now,” chair Rebecca Warden said. “The majority has said they do not want to fund a levy. My hope is we can work hard to build up a rapport for next year.”

