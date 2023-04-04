Shiloh Bible Camp, with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is scheduled and ready for registration. Camps fill up quickly, so get registered soon. Camps and dates: Timothy Camp, for Timothy students only who volunteer at camps, June 13-16, $5 for T-shirt; Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, June 19-23, fee $120; Adventure Camp, ages 8-10, June 26-30, fee $120; Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip); and Explorer Camp 2, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. If you do not have a Shiloh Bible Camp brochure, pick up a copy at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments