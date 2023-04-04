Shiloh Bible Camp, with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is scheduled and ready for registration. Camps fill up quickly, so get registered soon. Camps and dates: Timothy Camp, for Timothy students only who volunteer at camps, June 13-16, $5 for T-shirt; Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, June 19-23, fee $120; Adventure Camp, ages 8-10, June 26-30, fee $120; Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip); and Explorer Camp 2, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. If you do not have a Shiloh Bible Camp brochure, pick up a copy at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.