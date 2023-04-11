LEWISTON — Clearwater Economic Development Association’s (CEDA’s) Annual Meeting is Thursday, April 27. The event’s keynote speaker will focus on “Where are the Workers,” looking at the impacts of Idaho’s unprecedented growth and low unemployment rate. The pressure and competition for businesses to find the talent they need to help their business grow and thrive have become a top concern among industry leaders.
The dinner program will be held from 5 – 8:30 p.m., at the Clearwater River Casino Event Center. The cost to attend is $37.50 per person and may be reserved at www.clearwater-eda.org.
CEDA fosters regional cooperation among local governments, businesses, tribal and community leaders to improve coordination and leverage limited resources.
