Many church congregations and individuals celebrate Advent each year at Christmas time, but what does it mean?
Webster defines Advent as “the arrival of a notable thing, person or event.” In Christian theology, Advent is a period of spiritual preparation to prepare for the birth of Jesus Christ, as well as the second coming of Christ. In Western Christianity, Advent marks the fourth Sunday before Christmas. In Eastern Orthodox churches, the season begins earlier and lasts a little longer. Many Christian denominations celebrate Advent.
Although there are various versions of Advent celebrations in various churches, a typical one includes a candle wreath with candles in pink, purple and white. These candles are lighted, usually with scripture read, during the Sundays (or weeks) of Advent. Bible readings are based on the best-known messianic prophecies, as well as the gospel accounts of Christ’s birth.
The first purple candle lit is the prophecy candle or “candle of hope.” The second purple candle is the Bethlehem candle, or the “candle of preparation.” The third candle to be lit, a pink candle, is the shepherd candle, or the “candle of joy.” The fourth candle lit, another purple candle, is the angel candle, or the “candle of love.” Lastly, the center white candle, the Christ candle, is lit.
Purple candles represent repentance and royalty, pink stands for joy and rejoicing, and white for purity and light.
This year, Sunday, Nov. 27 is the first Sunday or Advent, followed on the liturgical (or worship) calendar by Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
An opening scripture for Advent may be the angel Gabriel’s announcement to Mary (Luke 1:26-38). In verse 28, Gabriel says, “Greetings, you who are highly favored. The Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women.” When Mary expressed fear and confusion, Gabriel said (verses 30 and 31), “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. Listen, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son and shall call his name Jesus.”
Prophecies and the birth of Christ stories are shared through the Advent season. Advent is a time of hope and looking forward.
