GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation will celebrate its 10th year Thursday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Grant awards for 2022 will be announced at this time, as well. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.

