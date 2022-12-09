Chestnuts roasting on an open fire; Jack Frost nipping at your nose.
Whether or not you’ve ever had roasted chestnuts, when you hear the above words in The Christmas Song (especially when sung by Nat King Cole!) you cannot help but get a warm feeling. The scene of chestnuts roasting harkens back to simpler times and brings out a Norman Rockwell vision.
I picked the inedible horse chestnuts off the ground many times as a child, but had never tried “real” chestnuts. When I watched Hallmark Christmas movies, I would see street vendors sell toasty warm little bags of the treats.
Last year, I had the chance to check out the process firsthand.
Each year, Jacobs Lumber in Kamiah throws a big party and sale for its customers. Now, if you haven’t been to Jacobs, you might think, “Woo hoo. A lumber store. Sounds fun.” However, Jacobs is far more than a lumber store. They have gifts of every kind, kitchen gadgets, tea, hot sauce, lawn furniture, books, bags, garden supplies, Idaho sweatshirts, jewelry, Christmas decorations, toys, bicycles, tools, hardware, candles and so much more.
At this open house event, owners Keith and Kim Jacobs their son, Slade, and the employees go all out. It’s a party with giveaways, samples, treats and sales, and guess what else they do? That’s right, they roast chestnuts on an open fire.
Last November, during the store’s “Walking in a Winter Lumberland,” event, I had the chance to visit with the Jacobs for just a few minutes when coworker Lisa Adkison and I attended the annual event.
“We enjoy doing this for our customers, plus it’s just a lot of fun,” smiled Kim, as she busily gave samples of whipped coffee creamer using an electric frothing gadget (Lisa actually bought this and said it’s been a “game changer” for her morning coffee!)
Keith and several employees, dressed in their Christmas suits (yeah, this is not like a birthday suit. It’s a literal Christmas-themed suit. See photo) were busy roasting the chestnuts.
“You cannot roast them without drilling or poking one or two holes in the shell first,” Keith explained.
If you don’t?
“Explosion,” he laughed. When asked if he knew this from experience or story, he laughed, shrugging.
You can also carve an X on the flat side of the chestnut. Chestnuts are roasted for about 15 minutes at 300 degrees. These split open a bit and are easy to peel once they cool.
What do they taste like? Well, they have a flavor all alone, but I have to say it wasn’t what I expected. I was thinking they would be harder, such as a roasted peanut or almond. They actually have a softer, meatier texture, not as “nutty” as most nuts, but more creamy and sweeter.
We’re fortunate to have chestnuts today, as in 1904, Japanese chestnut trees planted in Long Island, New York, carried a fungus that devastated the American chestnut population. An estimated 3-4 billion American trees died. As a result, most chestnuts sold for consumption in the United States in the 21st Century were imported from China, Korea or Italy. Chestnut trees typically grow in the U.S. on the East Coast, regions 6-9.
If you get a chance to try chestnuts anywhere, or want to buy your own and roast them, take the opportunity. After all, what’s more cozy and Christmassy sounding than those chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Not much.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.