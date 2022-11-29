RIGGINS — The Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Dive Team Chili & Salsa Cookoff “Bring the Heat” will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-5 p.m. at the fire station. Prizes as well as $100 cash for the winner. Cook at home, bring to the event and setup is at 1 p.m. There will also be face painting, kids’ games, ambulance tours, hot chocolate and water. The ambulance crew will be doing free blood pressure readings and blood glucose testing at this free community event for all ages. Sign up by contacting Cody Killmar at cody@rigginsambulance.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments