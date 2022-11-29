RIGGINS — The Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Dive Team Chili & Salsa Cookoff “Bring the Heat” will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-5 p.m. at the fire station. Prizes as well as $100 cash for the winner. Cook at home, bring to the event and setup is at 1 p.m. There will also be face painting, kids’ games, ambulance tours, hot chocolate and water. The ambulance crew will be doing free blood pressure readings and blood glucose testing at this free community event for all ages. Sign up by contacting Cody Killmar at cody@rigginsambulance.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.