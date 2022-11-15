Riggins Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge St. is Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information or to rent a space for $35 for an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Set up Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, 8-9:45 a.m.
The Christmas Giving Tree is set up at Riggins WhiteWater Market. Take a tag, buy a gift for a child and take gifts unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Gifts and food boxes will be distributed on Dec. 15. The Secret Santas are working hard to have everything ready for several kiddos and their families.
In addition to the Christmas Giving Tree, there is a new opportunity to help a family with material needs through the Purposity App. Follow these three steps: 1) download the app, 2) follow the Salmon River Joint School District 243, 3) read an inspiring story and help with a click. Or request forms from the school offices or City Hall. Examples of gifts: diapers, car seat bedding, shoes, hats, etc. Contact Elizabeth Galli, District School counselor/homeless liaison at 208-630-6025, ext. 5102.
The first Annual Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Dive Team Chili & Salsa Cook-off will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m., at the fire station, with prizes, as well as $100 cash for the winner. Cook at home, then bring to the event; setup is 1 p.m. There will also be face painting, kids’ games, ambulance tours, hot chocolate and water. The ambulance crew will be doing free blood pressure readings, and blood glucose testing at this free, community event designed for all ages. Sign up by contacting Cody Killmar at cody@rigginsambulance.org.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It is a tropical theme. Wearing a grass skirt and top? Maybe a muumuu? How about a Hawaiian shirt and shorts? Perhaps a glitzy outfit? Dressy dress? Suit and tie? Space is limited; tickets go on sale soon. Contact Glenna McClure for information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.