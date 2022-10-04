STITES — Trinity Reformed Baptist Church is located at 4313 Highway 13, just south of Stites. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m., with Wednesday evening prayers at 7 p.m. For information, see the TRBC website https://www.trbcidaho.com or call 406-956-0064.

