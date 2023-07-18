Salmon River Community Church will have Dick and Sue Whiteman Steward as the guest speakers this Sunday, July 23. Everyone is invited to attend. Sue grew up in Riggins and will be attending her class reunion over the Hot Summer Nights weekend.
Salmon River Community Church is going through some renovations in its sanctuary. The chairs have all been removed, so all are asked to bring their own chair for services which will be held inside as long as the work doesn’t compromise attendees.
