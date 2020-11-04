GRANGEVILLE — The Centennial Evangelical Free Church is located at 408 North College Street. Call 208-983-0231.
Pastor Travis Jackson holds office hours at the church Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekly church events include Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.; Monday junior high girls group with Becky Goldman, 6 p.m.; Wednesday Bible study with Pastor Travis, 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday high school girls group with Becky Goldman at 6 p.m. On Thursdays, a women’s Bible study with Amalia Smith is held at 1 p.m., at 308 Tamera Drive in Grangeville.
