GRANGEVILLE — New Syringa trustee Joe Cladouhos, and returning trustee Jane Carlson were sworn in at the May 24 board meeting.
Cladouhos replaces trustee Gunther Williams, who chose not to run again. Because Cladouhos and Carlson were the only ones to declare candidacy for the two open positions, no election was held.
In addition, James May, of Kooskia, submitted his resignation, effective May 31. His term was to expire in 2025. A new trustee will be appointed to fill his sear.
Cladouhos is the former retired CEO of Syringa Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.