GRANGEVILLE — New Syringa trustee Joe Cladouhos, and returning trustee Jane Carlson were sworn in at the May 24 board meeting.

Cladouhos replaces trustee Gunther Williams, who chose not to run again. Because Cladouhos and Carlson were the only ones to declare candidacy for the two open positions, no election was held.

In addition, James May, of Kooskia, submitted his resignation, effective May 31. His term was to expire in 2025. A new trustee will be appointed to fill his sear.

Cladouhos is the former retired CEO of Syringa Hospital.

