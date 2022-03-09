This message was received from CEO Abner King via e-mail on March 3:
An article in the March 2 edition of the Idaho County Free Press incorrectly reported the following from a discussion on our last board meeting:
“Unvaccinated staff will be tested daily for status of symptoms and known exposures to COVID-19”
What was actually said in the meeting:
“Unvaccinated staff will attest daily for status of symptoms and known exposures to COVID-19”
We have not changed the mitigation precautions that were communicated to Department Managers in mid-February.
I apologize for the reporting error. - Lorie Palmer
