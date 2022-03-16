In last week’s story on MVSD extending the contracts of two administrators, a quote from trustee B Edwards had a word inadvertently left off. It should have stated “Trustee B Edwards said she did not want to commit the district to further extending the contracts of administrators at this time.” - Lorie Palmer

