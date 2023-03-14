Last week’s story on MVSD 244 should have stated the school contracts for services with a psychologist, not a psychiatrist. This was due to my error, and I thank MVSD 244 Special Education Coordinator Amanda Bush for kindly explaining the differences to me. – lp
