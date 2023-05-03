GRANGEVILLE — “If things don’t change, I predict Syringa Hospital will be broke in five years,” Dr. Joel Cleary stated at the Idaho County Republicans get-together April 29.
Cleary is one of four running for three open board positions on May 16.
He listed several hospitals that have closed or lost large amounts of money, and noted Syringa has lost money in the past few years.
“We keep hearing these losses are not unique, but that’s no excuse,” he said, adding Syringa and St. Mary’s Health need to combine under Kootenai Health to provide the best care for the community and end the “redundancy of services.”
“There is a lack of transparency and communication,” he went on, saying the public is not encouraged to attend Syringa board meetings.
“The current board wants someone who is not going to be disruptive. I’m going to be disruptive,” he stated.
Former Syringa provider Mark Imus said he currently is on the St. Mary’s board and felt it was important to let the public know “there is an active campaign against Joel by some longtime Democrats on the [Syringa] board,” he said.
