The code of ethics rewritten by MVSD 244 board chair Larry Dunn is as follows:
As a duly elected or appointed trustee of MVSD 244, I hereby affirm and commit myself to the following code of ethics:
1. To conduct all trustee business consistent with my oath of office.
2. To hold as my first priority the educational welfare of all children served by the district.
3. To respect and represent the whole of my constituent community, including but not limited to parents, taxpayers, and businesses, to the best of my ability.
4. To actively avoid conflicts of interest, financial and otherwise.
5. To refrain from using my position as a trustee for personal or family gain or advantage.
