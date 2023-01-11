Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Elk City’s wastewater system is set to receive nearly $1.65 million in improvements from a state grant awarded last week.

Overall, nearly $31 million in construction grants was awarded by Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho.

