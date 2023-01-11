ELK CITY — Elk City’s wastewater system is set to receive nearly $1.65 million in improvements from a state grant awarded last week.
Overall, nearly $31 million in construction grants was awarded by Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho.
These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.
The Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc., was awarded $1,649,032 to complete testing in its existing wastewater lagoons and aid in the construction of a new soil absorption system, collection system, and wastewater laboratory facilities.
According to a DEQ spokesman, Charlie Parkins, the funding is being used to address some issues that came out of the Elk City Water & Sewer Association’s facility planning study. The two main areas of concern are the following:
• The wastewater collection system is in extremely poor condition resulting in excessive inflow and infiltration (I/I). During wet weather periods, excessive I/I hydraulically overloads the treatment lagoons.
• The association has had treatment plant discharge permit violations.
The upgrades are intended to meet the service and treatment standards for the next 20-plus years.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” said Governor Little.
According to DEQ, these construction grants represent an estimated $50,385,527 savings to communities compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.
